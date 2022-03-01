Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

Several research firms recently commented on FWRD. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,777. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.20.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Forward Air by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.