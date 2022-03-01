Analysts Set Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Price Target at $17.00

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CANO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 778,618 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,312,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,905 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 335,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 189,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CANO traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,893,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Cano Health has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $16.17.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

