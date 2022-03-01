Analysts Set Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Price Target at $17.00

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.
CANO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:CANO traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,893,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Cano Health has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $16.17.
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
