Analysts Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

VCYT stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,926. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,080 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 580,713 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

