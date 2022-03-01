Phantasma 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.87 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00003060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $140.48 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

