Casper (CSPR) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.83 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. Casper has a market cap of $298.05 million and $11.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.79 or 0.06647386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,047.34 or 0.99972938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00047015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,702,093,540 coins and its circulating supply is 4,103,050,541 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.