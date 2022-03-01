Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of Euronav stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 1,427,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,328. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.32. Euronav has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Euronav by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.