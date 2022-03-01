Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issues Earnings Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,416,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,459. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.