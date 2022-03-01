Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.06)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $110.0-120.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.03 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.060-$0.000 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARLO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. 1,373,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $731.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.75. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 130.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

