Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) will report sales of $119.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the lowest is $119.53 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $96.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $381.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $381.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $482.74 million, with estimates ranging from $455.47 million to $510.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willdan Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $666,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,373. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 76.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 106,833.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 229.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

WLDN stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

