Decentral Games (DG) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $142.73 million and $3.16 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.79 or 0.06647386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,047.34 or 0.99972938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00047015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 413,705,574 coins and its circulating supply is 413,178,360 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

