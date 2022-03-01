IRISnet Price Hits $0.0621 on Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $76.78 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.79 or 0.06647386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,047.34 or 0.99972938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00047015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002742 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,065,257,860 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,492,453 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

