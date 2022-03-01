Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.00 Million

Brokerages expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) to report $91.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.46 million. Ambarella posted sales of $70.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $397.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.50 million to $410.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $485.29 million, with estimates ranging from $462.61 million to $502.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ambarella from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $43.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.98. 7,425,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.60. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.64 and a beta of 1.30. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,195,000 after buying an additional 179,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after buying an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

