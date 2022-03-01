Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller purchased 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. 385,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

