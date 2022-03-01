$203.55 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will announce $203.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.00 million to $213.50 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $176.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $850.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $891.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $922.55 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $940.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in United Community Banks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in United Community Banks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

