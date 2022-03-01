Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen Sells 2,000 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $217,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day moving average is $110.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

