$162.42 Million in Sales Expected for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) to report sales of $162.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.40 million and the lowest is $158.87 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $601.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.44 million to $610.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $679.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.02 million to $684.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Watch Restaurant Group.

Several research firms have commented on FWRG. Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,291. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

