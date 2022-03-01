Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells 13,811 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $308,675.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Seth Jaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,547. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,948 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $42,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after purchasing an additional 869,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.