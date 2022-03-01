Dennis Lyandres Sells 9,208 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $598,059.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $262,940.26.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Dennis Lyandres sold 5,328 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $327,032.64.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $359,415.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $42,478.70.

On Monday, December 6th, Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $2,030,315.00.

Shares of PCOR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.41. 832,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,078. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCOR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113,486 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,993,000 after acquiring an additional 730,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,477,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,232,000 after buying an additional 1,145,584 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

