Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Sells 31,000 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CVX stock traded up $5.72 on Tuesday, hitting $149.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,127,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,370,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $149.96. The stock has a market cap of $291.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

