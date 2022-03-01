$540.96 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) will post $540.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $559.68 million and the lowest is $524.10 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $705.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.36. The stock had a trading volume of 306,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,417. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.58. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.98.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.