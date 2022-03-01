$246.83 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) to report sales of $246.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.18 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $283.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

UBSI traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,978. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after buying an additional 137,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after buying an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

