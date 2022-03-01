Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.16. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

PODD stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.84. 338,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,925. Insulet has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Insulet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,781,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Insulet by 483.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after purchasing an additional 447,492 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Insulet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares during the period.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

