Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $696.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will post sales of $696.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.60 million and the lowest is $692.50 million. Atlassian posted sales of $568.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $307.27. 1,538,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,849. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of -144.94, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.38 and its 200-day moving average is $368.41.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

