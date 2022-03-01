JUST Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. JUST has a total market cap of $361.92 million and approximately $153.67 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.05 or 0.06649348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,915.38 or 0.99796351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002750 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

