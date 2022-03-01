Biswap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.19 Million (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Biswap has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $85.04 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.05 or 0.06649348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,915.38 or 0.99796351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002750 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 213,990,759 coins and its circulating supply is 191,187,923 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

