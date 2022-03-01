Brokerages Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOCS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,518. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

