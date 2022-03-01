Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coursera (COUR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coursera (NYSE: COUR) in the last few weeks:

2/18/2022 – Coursera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

2/11/2022 – Coursera had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Coursera had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Coursera had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $35.00.

2/11/2022 – Coursera had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $45.00.

2/7/2022 – Coursera had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Coursera had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Coursera had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $38.00.

1/31/2022 – Coursera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

1/7/2022 – Coursera was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of COUR stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. 1,157,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,110. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -15.28. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $62.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58.

Get Coursera Inc alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $369,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,776 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,295,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,789,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,766,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.