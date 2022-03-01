-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). TransAct Technologies reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransAct Technologies.

TACT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $6,734,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 6,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,649. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 million, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.96.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

