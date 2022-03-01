Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.52 Million

Analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will report sales of $34.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.36 million and the highest is $35.69 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $28.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $132.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.16 million to $133.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $150.10 million, with estimates ranging from $149.52 million to $150.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. 28,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,804. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $230.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 81,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,576,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,072.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

