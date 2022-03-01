Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on DTEGY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Shares of DTEGY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. 251,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,186. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

