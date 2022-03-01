Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Shares of Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.
Lonking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LONKF)
