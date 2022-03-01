SingularityNET (AGIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.06 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $115.03 million and $7.06 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00034143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00103976 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,902,631 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

