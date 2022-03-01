$1.91 EPS Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) to announce $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. ICU Medical reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $10.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $12.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 662.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,395,000 after acquiring an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,177,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,911,000 after acquiring an additional 88,695 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $20,649,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 62.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 86,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $235.81. 200,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,302. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.61.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.