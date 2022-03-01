ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.380-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.91 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

ForgeRock stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. 2,153,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,765. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,286 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth about $2,994,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

