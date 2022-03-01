TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.TransUnion also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.940 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.92.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,123. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.35. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

