Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. 622,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.