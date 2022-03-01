Analysts Set Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Target Price at $10.63

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPMLF. Dundee Securities downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

DPMLF traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 156,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,091. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

