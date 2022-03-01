EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NPO traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.33. 110,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.47. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.17.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

NPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,811,000 after buying an additional 107,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,797 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in EnPro Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EnPro Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

