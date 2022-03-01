EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE NPO traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.33. 110,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.47. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.17.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,811,000 after buying an additional 107,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,797 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in EnPro Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EnPro Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
About EnPro Industries (Get Rating)
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
