-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). Noodles & Company reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDLS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 332,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,206. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a market cap of $288.40 million, a PE ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

