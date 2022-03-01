Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vicarious Surgical.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RBOT traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 206,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,732. Vicarious Surgical has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

