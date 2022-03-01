-$0.55 EPS Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.52). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.54. 579,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,767. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.78.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

