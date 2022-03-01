SHAKE (SHAKE) Market Cap Reaches $1.48 Million

SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, SHAKE has traded flat against the dollar. SHAKE has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHAKE coin can currently be purchased for about $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.72 or 0.06606686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,422.83 or 0.99801333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002745 BTC.

About SHAKE

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHAKE is spaceswap.app

