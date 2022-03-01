$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. Civista Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

CIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. 72,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,357. The stock has a market cap of $356.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In related news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.