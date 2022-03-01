Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of HLI traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.75. 393,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,603. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after acquiring an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $24,027,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $22,695,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $11,833,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.