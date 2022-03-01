Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,328. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $87.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

