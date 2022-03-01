MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $33.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGNX. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MGNX stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $9.22. 976,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,665. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.13.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 63.09% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

