Thore Cash Reaches Market Cap of $13,105.24 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $13,105.24 and approximately $105,430.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.62 or 0.00253655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013377 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001398 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

