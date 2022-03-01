Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.09

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 7650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

HBRIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.39) to GBX 570 ($7.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

