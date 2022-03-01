ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. 2,153,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,765. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,061 shares of company stock worth $4,290,286 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

