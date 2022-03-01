Zacks Investment Research Upgrades California Resources (NYSE:CRC) to Hold

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE CRC traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.58. 687,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. California Resources has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,436,000 after buying an additional 188,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in California Resources by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,266,000 after buying an additional 1,266,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 572.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 915,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in California Resources by 2,918.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,882,000 after purchasing an additional 993,406 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

